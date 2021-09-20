Notice ordered on plea against AIADMK's R Vishwanathan's election

Chennai :

Justice N Seshasayee ordered the notice, returnable in six weeks, while entertaining the petition from the unsuccessful DMK candidate M A Andiambalam, today.





The petition sought to declare the election of the returned candidate Viswanathan, as illegal and void.





Petitioner's senior counsel P Wilson contended the elected candidate had suppressed certain material facts in Form 26 (nomination affidavit) and misused the government machinery. He had also caused disturbances during the election meetings and indulged in corrupt practices of bribing the voters with cash, counsel said.





He distributed sarees, liquor bottles and distributed Rs 10,000 each to 926 women self-help groups (SHGs). He had, thus, spent about Rs. 34.26 crore, over and above the limit prescribed by the Election Commission, Wilson added.