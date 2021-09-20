4-round engineering counselling announced

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is conducting online engineering admissions from July 26 and at present, the directorate has released the rank list for the students, who have made the payment and uploaded their certificates online. At present online counselling for special reservation categories (students studied from Classes 6 to 12 in Government Schools, Differently Abled, Ward of Ex-Servicemen and Eminent Sportsperson) were conducted from September 15 to 24.





Accordingly, students, who secured cutoff marks between 200 and 186 (14,788) will participate in the first round of counselling from September 27 to 30. Similarly, students from the mark list 185.9 to 174 (45,227) will have their turn from October 1 to 4.





Likewise, applicants, who have scored marks between 173.9 and 160 were asked to come for counselling from October 5 to 8. In addition, the candidates, who had secured cutoff marks of 159.9 and below will have their chance on the next day.





The number of students evincing interest to pursue engineering courses increased after the overall Class 12 performance went up this year. Besides recording a 100 per cent pass, a large number of students scored more than 90 per cent after the government decided to cancel the board exam and instead used a calculation based on marks scored in Classes 10 and 11 and internal and practical exams.





Since 2019, the directorate has been conducting engineering counselling after Anna University refused to conduct after a dispute with the Higher Education Department on the reshuffling of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee.