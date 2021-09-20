PMK urges state to hold 2nd counselling for TNPSC Group-IV

Chennai :

“The second counselling for 430 vacancies in the Group-IV exams has not been conducted since 2019. The vacancies should have been filled by January, this year, but the state citing Assembly elections and second wave of COVID-19 did not fill the vacancies. People who have passed the exams are waiting for two years without any job,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





He also said that state to fill seven different types of posts under Group-IV had rolled out the notification in June, 2019 and the exam was conducted on November 12 for filling up 9,882 vacancies. The first counselling was conducted between February 19 and March 17 and between November 2 and December 9, last year, in which 430 vacancies were not filled.





Ramadoss said that people who got postings in the first counselling are working for one year and people who passed the exams along with them, but could not participate in the counselling, due to the delay caused by the state, could not get job and salary for one year.





They could not even go to private jobs as they had to surrender their certificates to them and there is a fear that if they are called for counselling they might not get the certificates back from the companies, said Ramadoss, who urged the state to call for counselling immediately.