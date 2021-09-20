Kerala Min meets Velu to move materials for Vizhinjam port

Chennai :

In the meeting at the Secretariat, Ahamed explained to Velu about the requirements of Kerala in constructing the Port and asked the state to permit transporting the rocks for the Vizhinjam port from Thoothukudi Port. Ahamed also learnt the functioning of minor ports in the state from the Minister and officials.





Vizhinjam Port, after being constructed, will be the deepest port in the country with a natural depth of 22 metres. However, there were many issues while transporting the rocks for the port as there were reports that many of the District Collectors in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka did not permit transporting rocks to Kerala. The issue was even raised in the Kerala Assembly and Ahamed even wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu government to permit transportation of rock to Vizhinjam port, in the first week of August.





However, as the state government did not take any step in the issue, Ahamed met Velu in person and urged the state to issue permission at the earliest. Following the meeting, Velu, addressing reporters, said that Kerala government has placed a request to facilitate transportation of rocks to Vizhinjam Port and we have obtained the request in a letter. The issue will be taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin and action would be taken, said Velu.





Ahamed, speaking to reporters, said that he is happy that the Minister has assured positive action in the port issue and also added that Kerala will provide support to Tamil Nadu in Keezhadi excavations which has pushed the history of Tamil Nadu back by several thousand years.