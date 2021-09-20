NMC fails to respond on status of med college, HC takes exception

Chennai :

Taking strong exception to the National Medical Commission (NCM) failing to file its status report since June this year as sought by the court pertaining to a medical college at Mangadu in Chennai which is allegedly functioning without any license, registration or proper facilities, the Madras High Court sought an explanation from the chairperson of the commission as to why action should not be taken for its “unacceptable and inappropriate conduct”.





During the last hearing, the court had granted two weeks to the commission as a final chance to file the status report or face contempt proceedings. However, the commission sought more time despite this, which irked the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu.





“Despite the order dated August 26 and the substantial time afforded to NMC to file a status report, no shred of paper had been forthcoming from the Commission though counsel representing such commission has profusely apologised and it does not appear that the counsel has any control over the client.





“The chairperson of the NMC should file an affidavit when the matter appears next as to why appropriate measures should not be taken against the chairperson for the completely unacceptable and inappropriate conduct of the NMC in this matter despite several orders, including the immediate previous order of August 26,” the bench held while posting the matter to September 30.





The status report, in whatever form, was also expected to be filed on the adjourned date, the bench added.





The plea had accused the Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust of running a medical educational institution without any license and registration or even proper facilities. However, the trust had claimed that the petition was a copy-paste job from a previous petition that was dismissed by the court with costs of Rs 1 lakh.





Under such circumstances, the bench has been asking NMC to file its status report since July. The court had asked the commission to explain whether the trust had due license to operate the institution and also its stand qua the medical institution run by the said Trust and the allegations levelled against it in the petition.