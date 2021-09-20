Continuous mask wearing irks students, teachers

Vellore :

“Classes start at 9.30 am, and we have to be fully masked to be permitted on government and private buses. When we reach the school, we have to wear masks from the first hour till lunch break,” said Saraswathi (name changed), student of a government higher secondary school in Vellore. Asked how they overcame this issue, another student said they would seek permission to go to the restroom and remove the mask. Lunchbreak is the only time students are permitted to be without masks. “We put on our masks only when the class starts again for the afternoon session,” said a girl student of a government HSS at Thorapadi in Vellore. Teachers accepted that wearing masks continually for several hours can be irksome. “But we cannot help it, as it is mandatory if classes are to continue,” said a teacher seeking anonymity.