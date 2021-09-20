Malls, cinemas, parks closed in Kovai over partial lockdown

Coimbatore :

All shops, except those selling milk, medicines, vegetables and groceries downed shutters. Even departmental stores and supermarkets remained closed. Restaurants and bakeries that were allowed only parcel service from 8 am to 10 pm, witnessed very low turnout of customers. Also, the usually busy areas such as Town Hall, Gandhipuram and other arterial roads remained empty.





District Collector GS Sameeran said that from Monday, owners of shops in malls, textile shops, jewellery stores and other commercial entities should ensure that their employees were vaccinated with atleast one dose. The district has been reporting around 200 cases on a daily basis despite strict restrictions in place.