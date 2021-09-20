Tangedco employee commits suicide in office near Madurai

Madurai :

The deceased victim identified as Chinnasamy, who was employed as junior engineer, was found hanging from a rope in the office on Sunday morning, sources said. Police personnel attached to Sedapatti station inspected the spot and held inquiries. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim suffered from work burden and also faced problems with debt. However, the exact cause of suicide would be revealed later. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, Sedapatti police have filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC, sources said.