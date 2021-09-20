Free food in temples to be served on banana leaves from today

Chennai :

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu, in a statement, said that from Monday, food will be served in banana leaves on four days every week from Monday to Thursday and in the remaining three days, food will be distributed in packets, as temples remain closed on the three days. The ‘Annadhanam’ scheme is in place in 754 temples. When COVID-19 started to spread, temples were locked and the practice of serving food in banana leaves was discontinued. Food was served in packets and during the lockdown more than 44 lakh food packets were distributed.