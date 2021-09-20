Gay sex row behind youth’s murder near Thoothukudi, 1 held

Madurai :

The 28-year-old P Murugan was found dead at a remote place off Melakaranthai village on September 15. Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar said, M Murugan (24) of Damal, Kancheepuram district was arrested after being accused of murdering Murugan and remanded to custody on Saturday night. The SP said, Murugan of Mela Eral created a fake account on Facebook with a name called ‘Amutha’ two years ago and befriended Murugan of Kanchi. He enticed him to visit Ettayapuram on Valentine’s Day this year. However, the one from Kancheepuram was shocked to see Murugan to be a male. During that short stay Murugan of Mela Eral engaged in gay sex with him forcibly and stealthily videographed it and threatened to upload it on social media. Murugan, irked over this, travelled back to Ettayapuram on September 14 and killed Mela Eral Murugan with a boulder while he was drunk. However, Murugan, the accused, was caught when he sensed that his purse was missing and went back to trace it at the crime spot on September 18.