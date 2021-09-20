Ministers inaugurate 1,000 litres oxygen plant at Madurai GRH

Madurai :

The facility was set up at a cost of Rs 90 lakh under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai in association with Madura Coats Private Limited and JK Fenner (India) Limited, sources said. N Jegatheesan, president of the Chamber, said the plant was designed to supply medical oxygen to 250 beds. Besides, a 500 LPM oxygen plant has also come into existence with the help of the alumni of Madurai Medical College, 1986 batch at Rs 65 lakh.