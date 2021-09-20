Krishnagiri forest officials place cage to trap leopard at ‘Koosumalai’

Coimbatore :

Forest Department officials have also enhanced monitoring by fixing CCTV’s in areas where a leopard was found moving around with its cub. A few days ago, people in ‘Panjaliyur’ village were shocked to find a leopard moving around in ‘Koosumalai’ near the Collectorate on Krishnagiri-Bengaluru National Highways. A team of officials confirmed the animal to be a leopard by examining its pug marks. A cage with a dog as bait has been placed to trap the animal. Two more similar cages will be kept soon, said an official.