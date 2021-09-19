TN govt to hold Annadanam in temples from Monday to Thursday

Chennai :

The day-long Annadanam scheme launched in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temples in Tiruchendur and Tiruttani and the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariyamman shrine last week has been well received, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said.





Due to the Covid pandemic, Annadanam in temples was implemented through food packets which will now be restricted only to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the Minister''s office said in a release on Sunday.





From September 20 onwards, Annadanam will be conducted in temples where it is being done already, adhering to covid-19 protocols, from Monday to Thursday and food will be served to the devotees, the release said.