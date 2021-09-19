Rs one cr worth sea cucumber seized in TN

Sea cucumber valued around Rs one crore and suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was recovered here by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Coast Guard here, officials said.
Rameswaram:
According to a senior Forest official, during patrolling, a boat was found moving about in a suspicious manner near Pamban here and the Coast Guard was also informed.
When personnel checked the unmanned boat, they recovered 1.5 kg of sea cucumber from the unregistered craft, they said, adding, a probe is on.
