Sun, Sep 19, 2021

Rs one cr worth sea cucumber seized in TN

Published: Sep 19,202106:06 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Sea cucumber valued around Rs one crore and suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was recovered here by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Coast Guard here, officials said.

Sea Cucumber (File Photo)
Sea Cucumber (File Photo)
Rameswaram:
According to a senior Forest official, during patrolling, a boat was found moving about in a suspicious manner near Pamban here and the Coast Guard was also informed. 

When personnel checked the unmanned boat, they recovered 1.5 kg of sea cucumber from the unregistered craft, they said, adding, a probe is on.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations