Mega vaccination drive: 13.2 lakh people vaccinated in Tamil Nadu so far

Chennai :

As of 4.28 pm, 13.20 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered across Tamil Nadu as part of the mega vaccination drive on Sunday. The state health department aims to administer 15 lakh doses vaccines throughout the State as part of the drive. The vaccination drive started off at 7 am and will continue till 7 pm at all vaccination centers. The second dose of Covaxin is being given at all the vaccination camps in Chennai.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan started off the vaccination drive at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian will be inspecting vaccination camps at 12 vaccination sites in several districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri.





He said that the districts with low vaccination coverage and more number of COVID-19 cases are being targeted. While inspecting the vaccination camp in Coimbatore, he said that the district has the highest number of people who have received first dose of the vaccine.





"The last mega vaccination drive was a milestone as 28 lakh doses of vaccines were administered on a single day. There are 28.29 lakh people in the age group of 18 years and above in Coimbatore and 22 lakh people have received their first jab and 7 lakh people have got their second dose of vaccine," said health minister.





He added that the daily cases in Coimbatore are above 200 as the district shares the borders with neighbouring State Kerala and it was challenging to control the spread as Kerala is seeing an increase in the cases.