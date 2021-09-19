Tasmac bars across the State likely to be opened following SOPs

Chennai :

The Home, Prohibition, and Excise Department move to open the bars attached to Tasmac liquor shops came against the backdrop of increasing illegal bars without following any Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).





At present, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac), the monopoly agency in selling liquor in the State, has a total of 2,808 bars attached to its retail vending shops.





However, though bars were allowed to open for a brief period after the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it was closed again after the spread of second wave of Coronavirus cases in the State.





A senior official from Tasmac, seeking anonymity told DT NEXT that the license of almost all the bars attached to the liquor shops has expired.





"Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the tender for renewing the licenses of the bars could not be floated", he said adding "the move to open the bars officially was due to the functioning of illegal bars".





"In addition, many consumers were seen consuming liquor in the roads, which caused inconvenience to the female commuters", he said.





Stating that the recent review meeting held in the Tasmac headquarters in Chennai has decided to reopen the bars attached to the liquor shops, the official said "soon tender will be floated to renew the licenses of the bars after getting permission from the State government".





The official said that new guidelines on the SOPs will be issued once the opening of bars has been finalised after the tender process.





Tamil Nadu Government Tasmac Workers Association president A D Balusamy pointed out that local "politicians" have taken over the premises of Tasmac liquor shops to function illegal bars. "No SOPs have been followed in the illegal bars, which was functioning in almost all the liquor shops in the state", he claimed.





"It is high time that the state government should take a decision either to close all the illegal bars or to open official bars attached to the liquor shops following all the safety measures for the consumers", he said.