Second Mega vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai :

The second mega camp for Covid-19 vaccination is been organised today and the number of vaccinations is gradually increasing in Tamil Nadu. The state government targets to vaccinate 15 lakh people today.





About 92 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.





Corporation officials said the Covid-19 vaccination camps would be held once a week from now on, which will offer both doses of Covishield and only the second dose for Covaxin.





"The target is to vaccinate 15 lakh people. A total of 20,000 booths are being set up. We will have vaccines in the range of 17 lakh for the mega camp. We have told officials to exhaust whatever stock is available," said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.





The 1st mega camp was set up in Chennai on 12th September, with 1600 booths. Around 1,600 camps were organised in the city with 600 doctors and 600 nurses. In order to spread awareness about the drive, the Chennai civic body had released a song "Vaccine podu makka" and the corporation vehicles had been playing it while on duty across the city.



