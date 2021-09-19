Not principal, pvt school teacher bags this year’s Dr Radhakrishnan Award

Chennai :

M Nickolas, Assistant headmaster and physics teacher at St Mary’s Anglo Indians Higher Secondary School has been awarded Dr Radhakrishnan award for best teachers in State. In 2020, he had received the Best Teacher Award in the Chennai district. He has completed 30 years in teaching services, of which 25 years were in the same school.





“In my 30 years’ service, my attendance was 99.61 percentage, and I always ensure that students secure centum in Physics. Also, I was the NSS programme officer for three years, where students and myself used to stay for 10 days and do service in villages. For almost 14 years, I was the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) by assisting the police officers and controlling the traffic near the school,” said M Nickolas.





He also conducts special children’s day programme for the nearby government school students, where they bring more than 250 students to their campus to celebrate the day, by conducting various games and providing lunch to them. He has conducted it for more than 12 years.





“This is a proud moment for me. My former students rang me up from across the world to congratulate me. This is the best moment a teacher can ever cherish,” said Nickolas.