Slight rise in positive cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Chennai that had 204 cases and Coimbatore had 201 cases on Saturday, with 139 cases reported in Erode and 101 cases in Chengalpattu.





As many as 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu.





The highest number of five deaths were recorded in Coimbatore and four deaths were reported in Thanjavur. So far, a total of 35,310 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the State.





In the past 24 hours, 1,55,648 people were tested in the State and currently, there are 16,893 active cases. An overall TPR of 1.1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 2.7 in Thanjavur. Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.9 per cent.





A total of 25,91,480 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the State after 1,581 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State.