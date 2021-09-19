Tamil Nadu handled covid situation well, says new Guv RN Ravi

Chennai :

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister MK Stalin, and other Ministers had also participated. Later, addressing media, the Governor, on the DMK government’s performance, said he would be able to know more about it as the days go by. “I believe that it should be doing well, the way it has handled COVID-19.” On whether he would carry out review meetings with officials as his predecessor had done, Ravi said, “Plans will unfold as the time comes...one thing I know is that this State has a popular government mandated by the people... Governor is to function within the parameters of the constitution. And I will try my best to keep that in mind.”