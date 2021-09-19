9 IAS officers appointed observers for civic polls in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A statement from the TNSEC headquarters named V Amudhavalli, V Sampath, KS Palaniswamy, K Viveganandan Vijay Rajkumar, S Madhumati, C Kamaraj, J Jayakanthan and P Sankar as the general observers for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.





The State Election Commission also posted election observers for the other 28 districts where a few local body posts are lying vacant since the first phase of civic polls conducted last year.





The details of these special officers and observers will be shared by the local district election officers for complaints related to polling, the release added.





Meanwhile, nominations to the rural local bodies in nine districts gained momentum and so far more than 15,000 people have submitted their nominations and about 27,000 local body posts are to be filled by next month.





As per the election schedule, September 22 will be the last date for filing nominations and scrutiny of nominations will be on September 23.





Last date for withdrawal of nominations will be on September 25. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 12.