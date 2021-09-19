Nellai gearing up for next month’s local body polls

Chennai :

Five unions including Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Manur, Palayamkottai and Pappakudi and four other village panchayat unions such as Kalakad, Nanguneri, Radhapuram and Vallioor will go to polls in a phased manner in October.





With polls slated to be held in two phases on October 6 and 9 as per the directive of the State Election Commission, the randomisation process of polling personnel was conducted on Saturday. Polls will be held for vacant posts to fill up 12 District Panchayat ward members, 122 Panchayat union ward members, 204 Village panchayat presidents and 1,731 Village panchayat ward members in two phases, Collector V Vishnu said.





The voters would exercise their franchise in a total of 1,188 polling booths, out of which, 333 booths have been identified as critical. Five flying squads have been deputed to look into any poll related complaints and take necessary action. Moreover, a control room has been set up ahead of the polls. To monitor the poll proceedings in critical booths, he said either micro observers would be deputed or webcasting done in such booths.





A total of 9,524 trained polling personnel including 5,013 personnel would be engaged in the polling booths in the first phase and 4,511 for the second phase. Citing these, the Collector said polling personnel would take their roles and responsibilities seriously and discharge duties. Projector Director, District Rural Development Agency, APalani, Returning officers and all Block Development officers were present, sources said.