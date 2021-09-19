Nagai Collector tells edu officials to enumerate school dropouts

Thiruchirapalli :

The district skill training committee meeting was organised in Nagapattinam in which the Collector and committee president Dr A Arun Thamburaj presided over it in which he asked the officials to organise skill development training programmes to ensure the youths employability which would find them a suitable employment that would enhance the economic life of the individuals and their families.





The Collector asked the District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager to increase the apprenticeship which would augment the skills of the youths who would find their employment.





“Ensure 100 per cent admission in the Industrial Training Centres (ITIs) functioning at Nagapattinam and Thirukkuvalai in the 2021 academic year”, he asked the officials.





Meanwhile the Collector asked the officials to involve the ITI completed youths in the operation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants operations and maintenance during the disastrous times like COVID 19 pandemic seasons.





In the meantime, the Collector asked the officials to enumerate the school drop outs from the classes 8 to 12 and ensure either their re-admission or their training on skill development to make them employable which would augment their economical status.





Skill Training programme Assistant Director, DIC General Manager, Principles of ITIs, CEO and DEOs participated in the meeting.