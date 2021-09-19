Sun, Sep 19, 2021

Waive medium-term crop loan: CPM to CM Stalin

Published: Sep 19,202101:55 AM

A delegation of CPM leaders led by its state secretary K Balakrishnan called on Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urging him to waive crop loan which has been converted into a medium-term loan from a short-term loan in 2015-16 by the previous government.

CPM's Tamil Nadu State Secretary K Balakrishnan. File photo
Chennai:
“The DMK government has written off the crop loans taken by the farmers from the cooperative banks which has brought a huge relief to the farming community. I urge you to waive off the crop loan converted into the medium-term loan as well, ” Balakrishnan urged the Chief Minister. 

The delegation thanked Stalin for passing a resolution against the farm laws, the bill against NEET and the resolution seeking repeal of the CAA among other announcements in the just-concluded Assembly budget session. 

Meanwhile, CPM has appealed to the public to extend support for the black flag protest against the fuel price hike on September 20. 
