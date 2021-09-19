Tiruchy doctor held for sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Thiruchirapalli :

On August 13, the parents of a 12 -year-old girl is said to have lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women Police against Dr T Ramesh (43), a pediatrician for sexually harassing the girl. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the doctor under various sections including Pocso Act and JJ Act and arrested him and lodged him in the prison. Meanwhile, police found that the doctor was in the habit of sexually harassing the minors. In order to prevent him from further offence, the City Police Commissioner A Arun ordered to detain him under Goondas Act based on report submitted by All Women Police Inspector. On Friday, the report of detention under Goondas Act was served to the accused who is in the Central prison.