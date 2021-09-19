Woman doctor trapped in flooded underpass, dies

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, Dr S Sandhya (35) from Thudaiyur in Pudukkottai district who has been working in the Hosur GH came to her native place along with her mother in law. When they reached Pudukkottai in the late evening, there was a heavy downpour and Sandhya who was driving the car tried to pass through the railway underpass that was pooled with rain water. When they were about to cross the underpass, the car got struck in the middle. When her mother in law managed to open the door and got out, Sandhya could not come out as she was wearing the seat belt that could not be released even after several attempts.





When her mother in law screamed for help, a few persons after a while reached the spot but by the time, Sandhya had died. On information, the Vellanur and Keeranur police rushed to the spot and broke open the car and retrieved the body dnd sent it to the Pudukkottai Medical college. Further investigations are on. The police closed the underpass temporarily.