RS bypoll: DMK convinced allies using ‘premature’ term

Chennai :

Both CPM and Congress party were believed to have sent feelers to Anna Arivalayam for a possible nomination of one of their members to the upper house of the Parliament.





However, the DMK high command phoo-phooed the pressure by citing the premature term of the three vacancies.





Byelections to all three seats, including the two which are likely to be filled by DMK’s Kanimozhi Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar very shortly, were necessitated by the premature end of tenure of opposition AIADMK members.





A highly placed Congress source unwilling to be quoted disclosed that they did not press the DMK much for RS nomination this time.





“It was agreed that they (DMK) would give us nine Lok Sabha (excluding Puducherry) plus one RS seat during the seat sharing talks for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ” said the Congress source.





“They offered to nominate us when the next full vacancy arises. Hence, we did not pressurize much this time as it was only a bye election. They will nominate one of ours when the next full vacancy arises in July 2022,” he added.





If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the party has no intention to consider requests from other allies for a RS nomination anytime in the immediate future as no such commitment was given to them during seat sharing talks.





The other disgruntled allies who were sulking during the Assembly seat sharing talks could be accommodated in the Legislative Council, which is likely to be revived shortly, said a DMK source.