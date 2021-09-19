Karti, Tamizhachi back PTR’s critique of higher GST on packaged coconut oil

Chennai :

After state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan registered his opposition to the proposal in the GST meet, an ally Congress MP here has rushed to his defence.





Sivagangai MP Karti Chidambaram has described it as a ruling BJP’s bias against the south and wondered if edibleness of coconut oil varies based on the volume of its packaging.





Taking to Twitter to criticise the recommendation, Karti Chidambaram said, “Does the edibleness of coconut oil vary based on the volume of its packaging? Singling out coconut oil, while exempting other oils like mustard oil and even imported oils like Olive and Palm oil, is another indication of the Centre’s anti-south inclination.”





Echoing the views of her Parliamentary colleague, DMK MP from South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian said the imposition of 18 per cent GST on coconut oil irrespective of its actual end use needs to be immediately withdrawn by the GST council.”





“Increasing GST on coconut oil on the basis of the size of the containers is anti-poor and anti-southern states. Packaging does not determine the edibility of oil, ” said Thamizhachi, in a message posted on her Twitter account.