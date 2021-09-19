TNCSC officials seize 500 bags of rice from trader’s house in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, on a tip off that a huge quantity of rice has been hoarded at a trader’s house, the TNCSC officials led by the Senior Regional Manager Uma Maheswari, rushed to Karuppampatti village near Pachoor in Thanjavur and conducted a raid at the houses of rice merchant S Kamaraj and his brother S Radhakrishnan and found that they were hoarding 500 bags of rice without any valid documents and seized them. Subsequently, they were loaded in three lorries and sent to the TNCSC owned godown at Pillayarpatti. The officials said that the seized rice was worth Rs 4 lakh.