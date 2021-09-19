Human trafficking: NIA sleuths search houses in Ramnad and Madurai

Madurai :

The sleuths conducted searches in four houses at Maraikayar Pattinam, three houses at Mandapam and one more at Vedalai. On June 11, 14 Sri Lankan refugees and 24 other refugees landed illegally at Mandapam and Thoothukudi with aid of three agents, who are residents of Maraikayar Pattinam and Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district, for want of jobs in Canada. The agents managed to the refugees, who were accommodated in Mangalore, where police detained those refugees, sources said. The sleuths conducted searches in houses of suspects at locations including Sikkandar Chavadi, Shanthi Nagar and Kappalur, sources said.