Ramnad district admin bans Sethu Samudra Aarti at Agnitheertham on Tuesday

Madurai :

While the state government’s order disallowing prayer houses of all religions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday remains in effect until further notice as part of COVID containment measures in Tamil Nadu, it’s heard that some of them were trying to organise ‘Sethu Samudra Aarti’, which falls on September 21 (Tuesday) at Agnitheertham.





Hence, the district administration imposed a ban on devotees from entering Agnitheertham as any gathering of crowd to give rise to a risk of possible virus spread among the public.