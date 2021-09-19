Vellore traders seek relaxation for carrying cash in areas under poll code

Vellore :

He said, “a similar plea during the recent state Assembly elections failed to have any effect as officials pleaded helplessness as the polls were governed by the central government. However, this time as the local body polls are conducted by the state government we requested that the exception to carry cash without valid documents be raised to Rs 2 lakh from the present Rs 50,000.”





As most rural traders come to urban centres to purchase goods they will necessarily carry more than the mandated Rs 50,000 to ensure that they are able to pay for all their dues. Hence if such cash is seized it would put many small traders who rotated cash on a daily basis through sales, into trouble, he added.