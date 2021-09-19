Special police team seizes lorry, JCB used for illegal sand mining in Ambur

A special team investigating illegal sand mining in the Palar river bed seized a lorry and a JCB used for the purpose near Ambur in the early hours of Saturday. Acting on a tip off, the special team conducted a surprise inspection at Sandror kuppam near Ambur and found a tipper being loaded with sand by a JCB illegally.
The two vehicles were seized and three persons identified as Vinod Kumar of Sandror kuppam and Murugan and Khaja Nawaz of Vaniyambadi town were arrested in this connection. Locals in a fervent plea to the new district SP demanded that illegal sand mining in Sandrorkuppam, Samiyarmadam and Devalapuram areas falling under the Ambur town police station limits by a mafia using carts be stopped immediately. This was because the miners dug huge pits in the river bed which became death traps when the river had flows.
