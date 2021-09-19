Sun, Sep 19, 2021

Special police team seizes lorry, JCB used for illegal sand mining in Ambur

Sep 19,202112:34 AM

A special team investigating illegal sand mining in the Palar river bed seized a lorry and a JCB used for the purpose near Ambur in the early hours of Saturday. Acting on a tip off, the special team conducted a surprise inspection at Sandror kuppam near Ambur and found a tipper being loaded with sand by a JCB illegally.

The seized lorry and JCB.
Vellore:
The two vehicles were seized and three persons identified as Vinod Kumar of Sandror kuppam and Murugan and Khaja Nawaz of Vaniyambadi town were arrested in this connection. Locals in a fervent plea to the new district SP demanded that illegal sand mining in Sandrorkuppam, Samiyarmadam and Devalapuram areas falling under the Ambur town police station limits by a mafia using carts be stopped immediately. This was because the miners dug huge pits in the river bed which became death traps when the river had flows.
