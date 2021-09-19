Inquiry to be held into huge quantity of sand found in KC Veeramani’s house

Vellore :

In addition to foreign and Indian currency, cash, jewellery and cars found in the former minster’s various premises, officials also noticed a huge mound of sand at his Jolorpettai residence. Chennai officials ordered that the sand be quantified based on which mines department officials from Vellore measured it and found it to be 551 units (an ordinary sand lorry can hold 2 units sand). Officials revealed once they apprise the Tirupattur Collector, the latter would check to see if the sand owner had official sanction to hold such a huge quantity. Action would be taken if the sand was found to be mined illegally, they added.