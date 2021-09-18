Fishermen to be issued Kisan credit cards, Chennai port to be uploaded: Murugan

Chennai :

Speaking with the fisherfolk in Pulicat in Thiruvallur district, Murugan said that fishermen have an important role to play in India's economic growth.





The government will issue Kisan cards to all the fishermen, including those who do not have their own boats, he said.





The government is also taking significant measures to establish ports all over the country, the minister said.





Murugan said that five ports, including the one in Chennai, are to be upgraded to international level and construction works are on to establish six new ports in Tamil Nadu.





The seaweed farming industry generates more employment, he said, adding that for the first time in India an announcement regarding seaweed farming in Tamil Nadu was made in the Union Budget.





In order to stabilise the Pulicat estuary, Rs 26.85 crore has been sanctioned and the review work is in progress, Murugan said, adding that the project will come into effect very soon.