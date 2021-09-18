Funds will be distributed equitably: TN Govt tells HC

Chennai :

Government Pleader P Muthukumar told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu on September 16 that a more equitable distribution of funds would be ensured immediately so that the apparently deprived constituencies have no scope for any grievance.





Recording the submission, the bench hoped that funds for other projects would be allocated to the constituencies that had earlier been deprived so that there is no feeling of discrimination.





In his PIL petition, Animoor panchayat (Namakkal district) president Thamarai Selvan submitted that a skewed distribution of funds was allocated for a particular area to one or two of the several constituencies covered thereby. The allocations between the constituencies were made by taking into consideration the candidates then facing the Assembly elections in April this year. A sum of Rs.20.61 crore had been allotted to Kumarapalayam, from where former AIADMK minister P Thangamani was elected, for various projects, he alleged.





The matter was adjourned till February 16 next year.