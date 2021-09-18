Include PwD, transpersons in urban employment scheme, urge activists

Chennai :

“The operational guidelines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, issued in 2013 by the Ministry of Rural Development have identified the vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, primitive tribal groups, nomadic tribal group, de-notified tribes, women in special circumstances, senior citizens above 65 years, HIV positive persons, internally displaced persons as special category,” IRCDUC pointed out in a statement.





The organisation requested the government to include the relevant special categories in the scheme and evolve specific strategies to identify and include them, and ascertain their needs and requirements. Persons in street and homeless situations can also be included in the special category, as this scheme is focused on urban areas, it added, also urging the government to include transpersons in the scheme. “As this is a crucial welfare scheme, progressive components related to transparency and accountability (Section 17, MNREGA, MNREGS 2020-21 guideline) like social audits, proactive disclosure and appointment of ombudsperson can be included in the scheme document,” the statement added.





It also requested ensuring representatives of civil society organisations and experts in the State Level Review and Monitoring Committee, which has not been done now. “We request government to engage with civil society groups before formulation of schemes that will reach out to the most marginalised sections of society,” it added in the statement.