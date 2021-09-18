CM administers pledge on 1st Social Justice Day

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to Periyar’s portrait kept in front of the Fort St.George campus and administered the social justice pledge with government staff. Stalin also administered the pledge to party MLAs, MPs and Ministers at Anna Arivalayam later.





“On the birth anniversary of Periyar who was born to serve the Tamil community, I took the social justice pledge. Numerous people in the State took a pledge along with me. Our journey towards equality will continue. It will win,” said Stalin, in a tweet. In a glowing eulogy, the CM said that Periyar had sowed the seeds of social justice in people’s forum, courts, Assembly, Parliament and because of his birth, Tamil Nadu has its head held high.





Leaders of many parties including former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK Founder S Ramadoss, DMDK leaders Premalatha and L K Sudhish paid respects to Periyar. However, Naam Tamilar leader Seeman avoided wishing Periyar and instead paid respect to poet Thiru V Kalyanasundanar on his 68th death anniversary.