Offline classes for Std 1 to 8 in Tamil Nadu likely from October

Chennai :

As per the advice of authorities and health experts, the State is expected to take a decision on either allowing students from Classes 1-8 or 6-8 attend school.





Explaining the outcome of the review meetings, a senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said, “At the meet, the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) from the city areas were in favour of opening schools only at the middle level, for Classes 6-8,” he said, adding the other CEOs opted for junior-level classes too on a rotation basis following all safety norms.





While only a few officials were not in favour of opening schools for the rest of the classes for the time being due to the third wave warnings, another official privy to the developments pointed out that health experts also indicated that as there is a very marginal increase in number of COVID cases in the State, the chances or possibilities of the third wave look bleak at the moment.





Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president P K Ilamaran said that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has called all teachers’ forums including self-financing institutions on Saturday (today) to get feedback on the opening of schools for the rest of the students.





“We would tell the Minister that the government should open schools for children at the elementary level too as most students have even forgotten letters of the alphabet in both English and Tamil. However, we would reiterate that the Directorate of School Education should take all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the children for the smooth conduct of classes,” Ilamaran said.