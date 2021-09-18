6-yr-old boy mauled by street dogs, hospitalised

Coimbatore :

As the ferocious dogs went on an attacking spree, the traumatised victim R Brahadeesh from Therkuthottam near Sangilipallam on Tirupur Dharapuram Road fell to the ground.





The video of the shocking incident, which happened on Thursday evening, is being circulated on social media. If not for the intervention by a local resident, who rushed to chase away the dogs, the condition of the boy would have been worse.





Still, Brahadeesh, who is studying Class 2, suffered severe bite injuries all over his body and has been admitted in Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital. The boy’s father Ramasamy is into cotton sales and his mother is working in a private firm.





The local residents, who grew upset over the attack, blamed the Corporation for failing to control the menace of stray dogs.





“Stray dog menace continues to be rampant in areas such as Therkuthottam, Sangilipallam, Velliangadu and Kuppandampalayam. Even two-wheeler riders aren’t spared and they either fall off or end up in a mishap when these dogs chase them in packs. The civic body has not taken any efforts to control the dog menace despite several complaints,” said S Venkadesh, a resident of Sangilipallam.





When queried, Corporation City Health Officer Pradeep V Krishnakumar assured that stray dogs in Therkuthottam area will be captured to bring an end to their menace.