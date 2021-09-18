NIT’s IGNITTE team helps govt school student crack JEE

Thiruchirapalli :

According to a communication from the NIT, Tiruchy, P Arun Kumar, a government school student, has scored 98.24 percentile in JEE Main 2021 and secured all India Rank of 17,061 and OBC-NCL rank of 3,649.





“When the lockdown norms were eased last year, IGNITTE conducted training on the NIT-T campus. We got an opportunity to stay and experience the coaching methods of the NIT-T students group. The training motivated me further and helped me in clearing the national level exam,” Arun Kumar said.





“Concepts were taught at regular intervals in each subject as per a schedule, which was planned considering Arun’s regular school hours and the mentors’ college hours. Regular tests were conducted to make the student familiar with the JEE Main pattern, along with 50 hours of classes per week. Initially, we had classes through phone calls due to pandemic curbs. In those sessions, we taught topics orally. However, as we found that such an exercise was not that effective, digital writing pads were distributed to mentors and this worked well for both teacher and the learner. Currently, we are training him for JEE Advanced,” said S Rohit, the Overall Coordinator of IGNITTE.





In 2019, two students from among the group trained by IGNITTE cracked JEE Mains and bagged a seat in NIT Tiruchy. One other student cleared NEET and secured a seat in Stanley Medical College, Chennai.





Dr Mini Shaji Thomas, the Director, congratulated the IGNITTE team and thanked them for taking up such an initiative. She also emphasised that IGNITTE was part of many such outreach initiatives of the by NIT-T as underlined in the motto of the institute of staying “locally relevant.”