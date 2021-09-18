CM Stalin lists TN’s advantages to attract investors

Chennai :

Virtually addressing the investors at the Pan IIT World of Technology meet, he said, “we want to focus on the fastest growing segments of the economy and thereby achieve a trillion-dollar economy.”





Tamil Nadu is the second largest state in the country in terms of GDP and one of the most industrialized states. Tamil Nadu is also one of the largest exporters of software from India, he said, adding that the state accounts for 10 per cent of the country’s total IT sector exports.





Pointing out that the late chief minister M Karunanidhi had brought several schemes for the growth of IT sector in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said his government has signed 35 MoUs worth Rs 17,141 crore offering employment to more than 55,000 people.





He said the state is ready to encourage IT companies to start business in Tamil Nadu. “The state is the best state for investment and it can boast of hi-tech infrastructure, skilled man power, single window system and ease of doing business,” he added.





Pan IIT India - an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs is organising the two-day event PI-WOT 2021-Global Virtual Technology Summit.