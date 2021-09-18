2 die, 12 hurt in car-police van collision in Vellore

Vellore :

The police van, after picking up staff working in Tiruvannamalai district police office from Vellore and adjoining areas, was heading towards Tiruvannamalai. When it neared Azhagusenai near Kannamangalam, it collided head-on with a car bound from Gudiyattam from Chengam.





The four occupants of the car included the driver and a woman. The woman — later identified as Saraswathi (50) — was killed on the spot while her husband Ramachandran (60) was rushed to the Vellore government medical college hospital along with 10 occupants of the van and two from the car. Ramachandran later succumbed without responding to the treatment.





A case was registered and police are investigating.