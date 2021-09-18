Price of votes to go up this local body polls, thanks to DVAC seizures

Vellore :

Sources in the Dravidian majors, who spoke to DT Next on condition of anonymity, also attested to this. An AIADMK functionary said: “Seizures from Veeramani, who does not enjoy much rapport with either party cadre or residents, has resulted in local voters openly saying that these leaders use voters to earn for themselves only. ‘So why should we vote for you for free?’ they demand.”





The polls being announced on September 13 resulted in the model code of conduct coming into force immediately, but it was only on Friday that flying squads were being readied in Vellore and Tirupattur districts to seize cash being carried without valid documents.





“Were these four days given for parties to move cash to various locations to bribe voters?” asked a long-time Vellore resident, BV Sekar.





While Tirupattur district announced a total of nine flying squads with six teams for six panchayat unions with three being held in reserve, Vellore district formed 12 flying squads with three teams being on duty for eight hours daily.





“With rural voters having four votes each (one each for village panchayat president, panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member and district panchayat ward member) they will cash in on the votes for PU and district panchayat ward members as candidates for village panchayat president and ward member can contest only as independents,” said a DMK functionary unwilling to reveal his identity.





With the model code in effect only in rural areas, district officials said they faced problems concerning various government schemes with residents demanding to know why they were being neglected while urban areas were not.