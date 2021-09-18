Periyar birth anniversary: Officials and activists observe Social Justice Day

Members of various political parties paid respects to the statue of Periyar near Central bus stand.

Thiruchirapalli :

As the birth anniversary of the reformist leader was declared as the Social Justice Day by the State government, Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu administered the Social Justice Day oath to officials while the city police Commissioner A Arun administered the oath to police personnel and Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rehman administered oath to Corporation employees.





Members of various political parties, including AIADMK and DMK, paid respects to the statue of Periyar near Central bus stand and Tiruverumbur, and garlanded it. They also took the oath to uphold social justice.





Meanwhile, some members of Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam who had come to garland the Periyar statue at Central bus stand in Tiruchy recited rational songs and songs about Periyar, and garlanded the statue. Then then served beef fry among themselves and the public.





Members of EVR Government College alumni association led by Rajya Sabha member Tiruchy N Siva gathered at the college and garlanded the Periyar statue which they had erected by the fund of the association. They also took the social justice pledge.





Similar celebrations were held across the districts.