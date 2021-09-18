Chennai man smashes grinding stone on wife’s head, arrested

Chennai :

The police identified the deceased as Kanimozhi from Koya Arunagiri in Royapettah. Based on information received well past midnight, the police rushed to the spot and found the woman dead. The Ice House police registered a case and arrested the woman’s husband, D Subramani (41), a native of Thindivanam in Villupuram district, on Friday afternoon. After regular domestic fights, Kanimozhi returned to her parents’ house in Royapettah last year. On Thursday, Kanimozhi and her brother were in the house when Subramani reached there. Around 1.30 am, a heated argument broke out between the couple and Subramani allegedly smashed a grinding stone on her head and escaped from the spot. The paramedical staff who reached in an ambulance at the spot declared Kanimozhi dead, said a police officer privy to the case. The body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. On Friday, the police arrested Subramani and remanded him in judicial custody.