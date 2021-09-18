Do away with sponsored station name boards, directs DGP Sylendra Babu

The head of State police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu, issued a circular asking all police stations in the state to remove sponsored name board of the stations and instead install boards that have only the name of the station.
Chennai:
The circular addressed to all city police commissioners and district police Superintendents said that station officers should use reserve fund for the name board without bringing in a sponsor. The police station boards sporting the names of private companies would create a wrong impression in the minds of the people, the officer said in the circular. So such boards with names of private companies should be removed and replaced with boards that have only the name of the station, the circular added.
Conversations