Maduranthagam: Man uploads obscene video from nephew’s phone, arrested

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as the student’s uncle. The minor used to stay with his grandparents in Maduranthagam, where the accused was also staying and attend online classes. The accused accessed the minor’s phone and uploaded the obscene video to a students’ WhatsApp group, the police said. The Neelankarai police initiated a probe based on a complaint from the headmaster of the school where the minor is studying. The arrested was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.