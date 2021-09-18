Wild jumbo kills 63-yr-old Coimbatore farmer

Coimbatore :

Forest Department officials said R Chinnasamy of Viraliyur village was fast asleep in his farm, when a straying wild elephant attacked him to death. He used to stay in the farm during night to guard the field. On information, Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and took the farmer to a neighbourhood government hospital; however, doctors declared him brought dead. Therefore, the body of the deceased was sent for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Officials gave an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased and the remaining amount of Rs 3.5 lakh will also be given soon.