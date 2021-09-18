Tamil poet Francis Kiruba no more

Chennai :

Francis Kiruba wrote the screenplay and script for the biopic of ‘Kamaraj.’ He has also written songs for several Tamil films. Poet Francis Kiruba hails from Pathiniparai village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. He has composed many popular poems, including Jasmine Weeks, The Sammanasuk Forest, The Seven Star, Nothing but a Shadow. He also has the distinction of being a modern poet. Francis Kiruba’s work ‘Kanni’ (Virgin) won the 2007 Anand Vikatan Best Novel Award. He has won many awards, including the Sundara Ramasamy Award of the Weaving Literary Society in 2008 and the Sujatha Award for his collection of poems ‘Sammanasukkadu.’ Several writers, literates, film and media personalities expressed shock over the sudden death of Francis Kiruba and offered their condolences.